Holmes Beach community continues to rebuild nearly 6 months after hurricanes

The Brief A couple on Holmes Beach still live in their RV nearly six months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. They are rebuilding their home and are also waiting for their community to rebuild. The couple says they have developed a special bond with neighbors since the hurricanes.



Six months after back-to-back hurricanes, you’ll still find streets on Holmes Beach lined with dumpsters.

Crews continue to work to get storm victims back into their homes.

Local perspective:

Off 74th Street, you’ll find Dan and Wendy Fels in an RV as work continues on their home. They are also watching and waiting for their neighborhood to rebuild.

"This has just been finished yesterday," said Dan.

New drywall covers areas flooded by Helene , and a water line remains on one door.

The water line on the door.

"It was 32-inches. Everything was lost in here," said Dan as he stood in his former office.

Just a short time after Helene, Milton ripped off their roof.

"We had rain pouring into our guest bedroom and the office space and kitchen," said Wendy.

Six months later, they remain one of a handful of families living on their street.

"By time you get to the little things, it’s like whenever they get here, it’s fine. Because everybody, you can tell, everybody is doing something," said Dan.

Dig deeper:

After spending five weeks in a hotel, Wendy and Dan brought in an RV, which allows them to stay on their property as work continues.

"It’s like living in a construction zone. We have dumpsters, we have workers on every house and no neighbors. Our neighbors aren’t here they’re living wherever they can live temporarily until their houses are fixed," said Wendy.

Their street had a bond between neighbors before the storms, and it’s become stronger since the storms.

"Our neighbor is our contractor. Wrapped his arms around me, gave me a big hug and said I promise I’ll take care of you guys," said Wendy.

That neighbor owns Solid Rock Construction, and he’s working to help five neighbors rebuild.

Wendy and Dan had flood insurance, but their payout barely covered costs.

"They paid $2,000 for a 31-inch flood. So I won’t pay flood insurance again. The premiums out here for seven years. Never made a claim and the premiums I could have held onto and repaired the drywall and fixed it all with cash," said Wendy and Dan.

What's next:

Seventy-fourth Street is their home , and despite every challenge, they look ahead to a time when they’ll be reunited with neighbors and friends.

"We are all out here, trying to rebuild our home in paradise. It’s well worth being here," said Wendy.

The Source: FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon collected the information in this story.

