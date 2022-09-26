Holmes Beach prepares for storm surge coming from Hurricane Ian

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
10
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:54 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:56 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Hardee County, Polk County
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Holmes Beach prepares for storm surge coming from Hurricane Ian

By
Published 
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

Hurricane preps in Manatee, Sarasota counties

Kimberly Kuizon reports

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - Coastal towns are preparing for rain and storm surge from Hurricane Ian. On Anna Maria Island in Manatee County, storm shutters are going up and plywood is being hammered into place. 

Schools are shutting down around Manatee and Sarasota counties as they transform into shelters. Brian Mathae, who owns the popular bar and restaurant Hurricane Hanks on Holmes beach, said he's hoping for the best. 

County by county: Hurricane Ian emergency information

"It's an island and when there’s prediction of storm surge that they’re predicting, you need to be inland for sure," said Mathae.

The island will go into a mandatory evacuation at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 

"It's going to be a huge rain event for us. We are worried about the surge," said Chief William Tokajer with Holmes Beach Police.

Holmes Beach police are preparing, and Chief Tokajer said once they close the island, residents won't be able to get back out for any reason. 

READ: Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian

"We hope for the best. Obviously we live here, we work here. We’ve got 55 employees that count on our livelihood for our businesses, so it’s important to me that we can be functioning as quick as possible after this storm," said Mathae.