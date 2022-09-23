County by county: Tropical Depression 9 emergency information
TAMPA, Fla. - The west coast of Florida is in the so-called cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9 and could pass close to the Tampa Bay area. The FOX 13 Weather Team says the storm has potential to become the next named storm in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season – Ian.
Many Tampa Bay area counties could issue emergency orders.
Click or tap on your county below for information, as it comes into the FOX 13 newsroom, on closings, sandbag locations, shelter status and other emergency information.
Closures and emergency information by county:
- Citrus County updates
- DeSoto County updates
- Hardee County updates
- Hernando County updates
- Highlands County updates
- Hillsborough County updates
- Manatee County updates
- Pasco County updates
- Pinellas County updates
- Polk County updates
- Sarasota County updates
