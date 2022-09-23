Expand / Collapse search

County by county: Tropical Depression 9 emergency information

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 5:49PM
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Florida in Tropical Depression 9's 'cone of uncertainty'

Meteorologist Jim Weber says lots can change between Friday and next week, but after Tropical Depression 9 moved northwest over the Caribbean, the potential hurricane's projected path puts most of Florida in the so-called 'cone of uncertainty."

TAMPA, Fla. - The west coast of Florida is in the so-called cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9 and could pass close to the Tampa Bay area. The FOX 13 Weather Team says the storm has potential to become the next named storm in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season – Ian. 

Many Tampa Bay area counties could issue emergency orders.

Click or tap on your county below for information, as it comes into the FOX 13 newsroom, on closings, sandbag locations, shelter status and other emergency information.

Closures and emergency information by county:

