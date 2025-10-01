Home invasion suspects rob Spring Hill woman at gunpoint: HCSO

The Brief Three home invasion robbery suspects have been arrested after deputies say they forced their way into a woman’s Spring Hill apartment at gunpoint last month. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on September 22, 2025, at the Hammock Ridge Apartments, in Spring Hill. All three are facing charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm.



Three home invasion robbery suspects have been arrested after deputies say they forced their way into a woman’s Spring Hill apartment at gunpoint last month.

What we know:

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on September 22, 2025, at the Hammock Ridge Apartments, in Spring Hill.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a woman said that three armed suspects forced their way into her apartment after she cracked the front door.

The victim stated all three suspects were dressed in black clothing, two were wearing face coverings, and all were armed with firearms.

One suspect, who was not wearing a mask, threatened her with a weapon before she was tased and forced into the master bedroom.

The suspects stole the woman’s cellphone and computer before taking off in a gray vehicle.

The victim told detectives that one unmasked suspect was a dark-skinned Hispanic male with a strong accent.

A secondary victim said he saw the suspects leaving the complex as he was returning to the apartment.

He told deputies that one of the suspects pointed a gun at him before taking off in a gray vehicle.

The secondary victim also stated that he believed one of the suspects to be an individual known to him by the nickname "D," whom he had an altercation with days prior.

Dig deeper:

Deputies tracked the cellphone, which was stolen, to the parking lot of Delta Woods Park, located at 3400 Deltona Boulevard in Spring Hill.

When they arrived, they saw two people in a gray vehicle in the parking lot, along with multiple guns and a cell phone in plain view inside the vehicle.

Daniel Alexis Balbuena-Ortiz and his brother Nathanael Balbuena-Ortiz were detained without incident.

The victim confirmed Nathanael Balbuena-Ortiz as one of the individuals involved in the home invasion.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Both men were taken to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office where they confirmed they did commit the home invasion and stole multiple items from inside the home.

Daniel Alexis Balbuena-Ortiz also told deputies that he goes by the nickname "D".

Using a search warrant, deputies recovered multiple firearms, narcotics, stolen items, as well as personal property belonging to the victims.

Daniel Balbuena-Ortiz and Nathanael Balbuena-Ortiz were both charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Deputies said the third suspect is Santo Domingo Vasquez-Mendoza.

He was taken into custody on an active warrant for home invasion robbery with a firearm.

He was located at a construction work site in Pasco County with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Vasquez is currently in custody in Pasco County, awaiting extradition to Hernando County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS.