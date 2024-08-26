More architects incorporating pet-friendly features into new homes

No one may be more comfortable at Liz Heitner's home than her dogs.

"They 100% run the house. They have been our companions since our kids were way little. We've got a fenced in backyard, and now we are thinking about other ways that we can make the house even more functional for our little guys," said Heitner.

She is working with interior designer Karen Post of Home Frosting to revamp her laundry area with the dogs in mind.

"We're addressing their needs with their feeding station, how you get water to the bowls, where you store their food where you store their toys. We are seeing a lot of people get serious about updating their home and addressing their pets as a real family member," said Post.

"So many different houses are now incorporating this as part of new builds and are now incorporating features like this. I think it's very attractive to buyers," said Heitner.

John Keener of Keener Architecture said more of his clients want features built in for their pets.

"Most of our projects have some sort of custom design for a pet. I'd say most of our clients have dogs, but we do have a few that are doing sort of cat condominiums," said Keener.

The furniture industry is also creating home pieces that work for people and their pets. Simonne McDonald-Hewett sells a side table that is also a pet bed at her company Coexiste.

"I thought wouldn't it be nice if we create a beautiful piece of furniture that stands on its own. Also, it doubles as a beautiful place for our beloved pets to actually call home as well," said McDonald-Hewett.

Some homes are incorporating high-tech pet products, like a Wi-Fi feeding station that ties to your smartphone.

"Whether It's for water or for food, you can schedule when your pets get fed", said Post.

Because feeling at home isn't just for humans.

"They just love the fact that they are really central and just have a prominent role in our family," said Heitner.

