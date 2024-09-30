Homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene advised to file insurance claims ASAP

Homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene are advised to file insurance claims ASAP.

Many along the coast are now forced to deal with property damage after Helene. Homeowners facing significant losses are urged not to wait to file their claims.

The type of property damage incurred, however, will dictate what type of claim homeowners should file, and it is important to understand the differences.

READ: 'I'm completely overwhelmed:' Manatee, Sarasota counties trying to move forward post Hurricane Helene

RAIN AND WIND DAMAGE

Homeowners insurance covers wind and rain damage but will not cover damage caused by rising water (or surges).

RISING WATER AND STORM SURGES

Instead, flood damage caused by rising water (or surges) is covered through federally subsidized coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program, which also covers hurricane surge damage.

Residents along the coast are in luck, as mortgage companies generally require homeowners in flood zones to have both types of coverage; however, homeowners should determine which one to notify (or both).

READ: Manatee, Sarasota counties trying to move forward post Hurricane Helene

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell advises using a camera to record as much damage as possible, including visible floodwater lines on interior and exterior walls, damaged appliances (with make, model, and serial numbers), furniture, flooring and furniture.

"Before you clean up and move things, take pictures and write down the impacts were. That's going to help," Criswell said.

That will help with an insurance claim and any additional help FEMA might provide that insurance does not cover.

After documenting waterlogged furniture, carpet, and anything else that may fuel mold, homeowners are also urged to promptly discard it. Insurance companies expect homeowners to make good-faith efforts to prevent mold, and failing to do so can hinder your claim approval. If homeowners require immediate temporary repairs to prevent additional damage, it is vital to keep all receipts and share copies with the provider.

After filing a claim, an adjuster will follow up to schedule an inspection of the damaged home. Depending on the nature of the damage and the claim, homeowners may be eligible for an advance payment.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: