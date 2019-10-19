Homes damaged in Seminole after tornado hits

The National Weather Service confirmed that storm damage in Seminole is consistent with an EF0 tornado, which has maximum winds of 70 miles per hour.

Officials received reports of serious storm damage in at least two Seminole neighborhoods.

12 Oaks Mobile Home Park on Park Boulevard remained flooded for a majority of the overnight hours on Friday. Wind picked up several roofs, pieces of siding, and insulation that could be seen strewn across the property.

A homeowner on Temple Terrace Road seemed to be right in the path of the twister Friday night.

"I only slept for about two hours," said Melissa Della Penna, "I was a little bit nervous and a little bit overwhelmed about what's in store for today."

The Seminole homeowner woke up to a missing carport, porch cover, and parts of her roof that had been blown off and into her neighbors yard.

"A broken roof, it's raining in my house," Della Penna listed. "The porch and the cover for the car are blown into my neighbors yard and there's some damage to furniture and stuff."

Della Penna says she is thankful for her neighbors who checked on her, and let her stay the night when Duke Energy turned off her power.

The city sent inspectors to the area today to assess damage in the area.