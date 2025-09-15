Homeschooling on the rise in Florida as families leave public schools

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools lost 7,000 students this year. Homeschooling in Florida has jumped 46% in five years, now totaling 155,000 students. Families cite flexibility and reduced stress as key reasons for opting out of traditional classrooms.



Florida public schools are experiencing a steep drop in enrollment, with Hillsborough County alone losing 7,000 students since last year. A major driver of that decline is the surge in homeschooling.

At Ovations Dance Academy in Tampa, the ballet studio now doubles as a classroom. Owner Orlando Peña saw the trend and created a homeschool-friendly space where kids can balance academics and dance.

What they're saying:

"My daughter’s homeschooled because of the freedom and the flexibility… It opens up a world of opportunities," said Elena Luyo, a homeschooling mother.

"She was just getting too stressed out… I can’t have her going to school with anxiety and stomach aches," said Louwanda Barnes, another homeschooling mother.

"The homeschooling was so popular in Florida that I thought, all right, let’s start it — and it’s starting to take off," said Peña.

The other side:

The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association argues public schools offer more than academics. Union president Rob Kriete said schools provide collaboration, diverse perspectives, and highly qualified teachers to meet students’ needs.

"Public education is much more nuanced, it’s beyond the lesson. It’s the interactions," said Kriete. "We know our public schools are the best place for kids, with highly qualified teachers, and support professionals meeting their needs every day."