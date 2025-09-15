Homeschooling on the rise in Florida as families leave public schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida public schools are experiencing a steep drop in enrollment, with Hillsborough County alone losing 7,000 students since last year. A major driver of that decline is the surge in homeschooling.
At Ovations Dance Academy in Tampa, the ballet studio now doubles as a classroom. Owner Orlando Peña saw the trend and created a homeschool-friendly space where kids can balance academics and dance.
What they're saying:
"My daughter’s homeschooled because of the freedom and the flexibility… It opens up a world of opportunities," said Elena Luyo, a homeschooling mother.
"She was just getting too stressed out… I can’t have her going to school with anxiety and stomach aches," said Louwanda Barnes, another homeschooling mother.
"The homeschooling was so popular in Florida that I thought, all right, let’s start it — and it’s starting to take off," said Peña.
The other side:
The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association argues public schools offer more than academics. Union president Rob Kriete said schools provide collaboration, diverse perspectives, and highly qualified teachers to meet students’ needs.
"Public education is much more nuanced, it’s beyond the lesson. It’s the interactions," said Kriete. "We know our public schools are the best place for kids, with highly qualified teachers, and support professionals meeting their needs every day."
The Source: This story is based on interviews with parents, the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, and Ovations Dance Academy of Tampa, as well as enrollment figures from the Florida Department of Education.