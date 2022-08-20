Homicide investigation underway near USF

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with upper body trauma Saturday afternoon near the University of South Florida.

According to police, the man was located at Leroy Collins Blvd. and East Fowler Ave. shortly after 3 p.m.

The man, who police have not publicly identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police expect Fowler Avenue between 46th St. N and McKinley Drive to be closed for several hours during the investigation.

USF's alert system warned students, faculty and staff of an armed person in the area of Leroy Collins Blvd. and Fowler Ave. around 3:20 p.m.

Police have not said whether a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

