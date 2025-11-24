Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway at Tampa apartment complex: Officers

By
Published  November 24, 2025 8:58pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex on East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.
    • Tampa police said a woman was found with "upper body trauma."
    • She was taken to the hospital where she died from those injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to officers. 

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the complex just after 6 p.m. on Monday. 

Once they arrived, police said they found a woman with "upper body trauma." 

She was taken to the hospital where she died from those injuries, according to investigators. 

What we don't know:

Tampa police have not said if they are searching for a suspect or released the identity of the victim. The investigation remains active. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department. 

