Homicide investigation underway at Tampa apartment complex: Officers

A homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the complex just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Once they arrived, police said they found a woman with "upper body trauma."

She was taken to the hospital where she died from those injuries, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Tampa police have not said if they are searching for a suspect or released the identity of the victim. The investigation remains active.