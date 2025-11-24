Homicide investigation underway at Tampa apartment complex: Officers
TAMPA, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to officers.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the complex just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Once they arrived, police said they found a woman with "upper body trauma."
She was taken to the hospital where she died from those injuries, according to investigators.
What we don't know:
Tampa police have not said if they are searching for a suspect or released the identity of the victim. The investigation remains active.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.