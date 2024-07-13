Deputies at scene of crash after homicide suspect tried to take off: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a homicide suspect tried to flee from deputies on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say deputies are at the scene of a crash after the suspect tried to take off. According to authorities, someone reported a dead person on the 4800 block of Alvarado Drive in Tampa at 2:21 p.m.

The investigation is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.