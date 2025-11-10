Honor Flight 54: Tampa Bay area veterans find healing journey visiting Vietnam War Memorial 50 years later

The Brief The Honor Flight of West Central Florida brought 75 Tampa Bay area veterans to our nation's war memorials. For the Vietnam veterans, it proved to be a day of thanks and a journey of healing the war within many of them.



The path to healing is never straight, nor short. But, a pre-dawn direct flight to our nation's war memorials in Washington, D.C. may be the exception.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, so for 75 Tampa Bay area veterans invited along by the Honor Flight of West Central Florida, it proved to be emotional for each of them.

The backstory:

As if the difficult jungle fighting, chemical warfare and heavy casualties weren't enough for them, that unwelcome homecoming still burns deep for many veterans who remember returning from the Vietnam War to a hostile America.

"When they got off the plane, and they had people spitting at them, yelling bad things, baby killer, it was disgusting," said Mark Welsh, a veteran advocate and Honor Flight volunteer.

That also motivates him and the other Honor Flight volunteers to show veterans that their service and sacrifice is appreciated.

"These are scars that they carry with them the rest of their lives, and we can't eradicate that. We do assure them that America cares and that America values what they did," Welsh said.

Big picture view:

The Honor Flight Network nationwide has flown 300,000 veterans to D.C. on these day-long trips since 2005 and the Honor Flight of West Central Florida has flown more than 3,000.

This is their 54th mission, and among the veterans on board is Julian Patterson, an airman who found his love of a lifetime in Vietnam and now mourns a life without her.

Stanley Clough is a special forces soldier who is here to offer a final goodbye to a dear friend. Lynwood Scott is a marine who has 36 names on the wall he needs to find. And then, Ron Marks is a marine and airman praying he won't find one particular name on the wall.

They, and many others, bring fresh memories of an ungrateful nation, so it's a day of thanks and a journey of healing the war within many of them.

Timeline:

The first stop was Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans took front row seats to the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — unrivaled in its precision and reverence.

The World War II Memorial was next and the perfect primer for what lies ahead as it honors the brave ones who fought before them.

Many visited with sons or daughters as guardians. Others have volunteers anxious to share this day with them. Honor Flight covers all expenses for each veteran with donations. Guardians are invited with a $500 donation.

Tension grew, though, with the final stop at the Vietnam War Memorial Wall. Most had not experienced the wall in person, and all are anxious for their moment.

"It's just hard to imagine the number of names and the amount of people on this wall," said Markum Patterson as he guided his father, Julian. Both carry heavy hearts, because Vietnam is everything to them.

Pictured: Markum and Julian Patterson.

Veteran remembers the love of his life

"I've seen it on TV but never had the honor to be here," Julian said as he stared at the seemingly countless number of names.

But, there is one particular person on his mind, and she's not on the wall but in his heart.

The backstory:

While serving in Saigon, Julian met a woman at a local tailor shop who would change his life.

"Her father owned it, and I had him fix some tearing. So, I happened to be the envy of the barracks. I got some good business for him and some uniforms for me," Patterson said.

He also got a bride and life partner out of it.

Pictured: Julian Patterson with his wife.

"She just passed away this past January. We had a really good marriage. 53 years," he said, choking back tears.

She was there with them, though. Son, Markum, has her around his neck – he has some of her remains made into a pendant.

"She was Buddhist religion, so it was very fitting to have her along with us for this trip," Markum said, clutching the pendant.

What they're saying:

As a direct outcome of the war, this means just as much to him.

"Being able to spend this time together has been amazing. This whole trip has been unfathomable as to how much excitement and joy this has brought us both," Markum said.

Finding names of fellow veterans

Pictured: Stanley Clough at the Vietnam War Memorial.

A few feet away, Stanley Clough found who he'd been looking for.

"I went to Special Forces training with Bryan Grogan. He died about two weeks after he got in country," he told FOX 13 tearfully. "I'm sorry that he had to go. He was a great man."

Clough said Lt. Bryan Grogan was as selfless as he was courageous. "

The reason he didn't make it back was that he was trying to save his Vietnamese counterpart who had been wounded, and he was carrying him back. Neither one of them made it. God bless him."

A few feet away, Lynwood Scott reflected on the 36 comrades he lost – that are now found – etched into the granite of American history.

Pictured: Lynwood Scott at the Vietnam War Memorial.

"I was blessed to have a family which is important and a lot of my friends never got over 20 years old. So that's why it's important why we never forget," Scott told FOX 13.

He also appreciated being here with other veterans and sharing in the experience.

"That was special, and I'll cherish this as long as i can be here of this earth. It's amazing what these people [Honor Flight] have done," he said.

What happened to Ron Marks friend?

The backstory:

Then there is Ron Marks, who joined the Marine Corps out of high school. He quickly found himself in the 49th Fighter Wing doing maintenance on F-4 fighters based in Thailand.

"We were Operation Rolling Thunder, which was a big push against the North Vietnamese. We were bombing everything they had," Marks said.

Pictured: George Wahquahboshku.

His first stop at the wall was at the register to see if his friend ever made it out. George Wahquahboshku is his name.

Wahquahboshku was a Native American who Ron became best buds with in boot camp. Someone he enjoyed hanging out with and going out with on leave – until he wasn't allowed.

They were turned away from restaurants at the time – many of which had signs that said they served "whites only."

"We were quite surprised that when we went into the restaurant everybody stops eating, turns around, and says you can't come in here. You have to eat somewhere else," Marks said.

But, there wasn't a sign in the world that would force Ron to let his buddy eat alone.

Pictured: Ron Marks on the Honor Flight trip.

"He was just like everybody else. His skin color was different, but that didn't make him any different than me, and he deserved the same treatment that I got," Marks said.

What they're saying:

A scan of the W's brought good news: No George Wahquahboshku. Ron later learned his friend survived the war and led a full life in the midwest, passing away only recently.

But, relief is often short-lived at the war memorial. Any of the 58,281 names on the wall, no matter how familiar, tend to uncover buried emotions.

The ‘welcome home’ they never got

As the whirlwind day drew to a close, the veterans boarded their buses and their Allegiant Airlines flight bound for St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport, where a surprise awaited them; close to 300 family, friends and strangers ready to give them the "welcome home."

"We want to send them to see the memorials, but we want them to feel loved and respected and the dignity that they so truly deserve and some of them never truly got," said Karen Maex with the Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

Welsh said the impact of their flights is felt far beyond their own network.

"Twenty years ago, you didn't see Vietnam veterans wearing their hats or covers, because they were ashamed and afraid. Now, almost everywhere, you see that pride coming out again, and it's because of what our patriots and citizens are doing and thanking them."

You can find out more information on the Honor Flight of West Central Florida by clicking here.