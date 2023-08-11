Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center opens in Sarasota County, makes care more accessible

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center opened its 11th location in Florida on Thursday, near the corner of Sycamore Street and Panacea Blvd.

The center is dedicated to applied behavior analysis, or ABA therapy, for kids 18-months to 10-years old with autism.

"We do that one on one therapy, and we’ll do a full time or a part-time schedule throughout the week, so really, helps kind of get kids to build those skills, learn how to cope with their behaviors, just knowing the de-escalation or self-regulation, we help with a lot of those skills," said Lexi Weber, Hopebridge’s regional operations manager.

North Port is one of America’s fastest growing cities, and center managers say there is a large need for this kind of resource in the region.

Nationally, one in 36 children have been diagnosed with autism so far this year, according to the CDC. That’s up from one in 54 back in 2020.

Experts say this center helps families get on the right path right after a diagnosis.

"As a family or a parent or caregiver, you’re like, what are my next steps, where do we go from here, so that’s where Hopebridge steps in, to partner with those families and say hey, we have a solution for you," Weber said.

Parents say without a center like this nearby, they have to drive a lot for their kids to get the help they need.

"We’re also getting therapy at the house for ABA, but just to have a clinic base, I think would be better sometimes because working with a schedule that’s set and knowing you’re coming here, they have all the things you need," said Lia Scheffler, a mother whose son is diagnosed with autism.

This is now a quick drive away for families in southern Sarasota County.

"It means so much, ABA has helped out Will so much, has helped out our family just advocate for himself, not to just get labeled as a kid with problems, we kind of struggled with that in different situations, and just to have something close by that he can go to often," Scheffler said.

Hopebridge’s new center can serve up to about 50 children.

They are also in the process of hiring therapists.

