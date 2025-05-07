Hospital staff helps mother give birth to twins in lobby: "A really special moment'

The Brief Staff at HCA Florida Brandon's Women's Center rushed to help Mairelys Martin give birth to twins in the lobby on April 27. Martin had a prolapsed umbilical cord, something that only happens once every 1,000 births. Both boys were born healthy thanks to the staff's quick response.



A Hillsborough County mom has a lot to be grateful for this Mother's Day. Mairelys Martin gave birth to twins in the lobby of HCA Florida Brandon's Women's Center lobby in less than 12 minutes. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

The backstory:

It happened on Sunday, April 27, as the hospital underwent a shift change. Registered Nurse Camille Thompson, who does not work in labor and delivery, was waiting for her ride.

"I was trying to head home like everyone else and this car pulls up right in front of me, right behind my Uber," Thompson explained.

Inside the car were Martin and her husband, Franki.

"She didn't speak English. I saw the fear in her eyes, like someone needs to recognize that something is happening. Right then and there, I'm like, 'I'm not leaving this lady alone,'" Thompson said.

Though off the clock, Thompson led Martin inside and noticed Martin had a prolapsed umbilical cord, something that only happens once every 1,000 births. The chances of survival are slim.

"I was like, ‘oh, this is bad. This is very, very bad.’ I literally started yelling at people like, ‘put all the gloves up here, call that OB again,’" Thompson said.

That OBGYN was Dr. Ben Duplaga, who was rushing down the stairs. The team worked to keep Martin horizontal to ensure blood flow was not restricted.

Dr. Duplaga said it was his first time "riding the bed."

"You remain on the bed until you get to the OR. You get on the OR table, they put the drapes over you and the patient and you remain there until the patient is born," he explained.

The total elapsed time from when the OB alert was called to when the babies were delivered was 12 minutes.

"It was a really special moment to be involved. To see everyone come together and work so cohesively," Dr. Duplaga said.

Tuesday, during National Nurses Week, was the first time Dr. Duplaga saw Thompson.

"She's obviously someone who cares about patients and this is a great example of that," he said.

What's next:

The Martin family is back home with the twins. Both boys are healthy, weighing 7 pounds each.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis.

