3 hospitalized after car crashes into abandoned Winter Haven building: Police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an abandoned building in Winter Haven early Saturday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Winter Haven abandoned building crash
What we know:
Winter Haven police and Winter Haven Fire Department crews responded to the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 17 near Fifth Street Southwest.
Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department
According to police, a Mazda sedan left the roadway and launched into the side of an abandoned building that was previously used as a car wash.
Three people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts, police said.
Vehicle occupant details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional information about the people or their conditions.
The total number of people who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash was not immediately known.
Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department
The circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation.
Police have not released any additional details.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Winter Haven Police Department.