Pacific hurricanes become main focus as Atlantic stays quiet

The Brief Tropical activity in the Pacific intensified Saturday morning as forecasters monitored three active hurricanes. Hurricane Nolo threatens Hawaii's Big Island with up to 12 inches of rain, escalating flood and mudslide risks on terrain still recovering from Hurricane Lala. Weakening Atlantic systems, including Tropical Depression Fay and Tropical Storm Gonzalo, continue to drift over open water without posing a threat to land.



While two tropical systems remain in the Atlantic, the main focus in the tropics Saturday morning has shifted to the Pacific, where three hurricanes are being monitored.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Fay has weakened again and is expected to meander over open water for the next several days. The system is not expected to pose a threat to land.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo also remains over the Atlantic but is expected to weaken quickly over the next couple of days. It is not expected to impact the United States.

Pacific hurricanes Hawaii threat

The backstory:

The Pacific is much more active, with three hurricanes being monitored.

Hurricane Odalys is not expected to pose a threat to land.

Hurricane Polo is expected to weaken but could still impact Baja California early next week.

After moving through the region, Polo's remnants are expected to bring heavy rain to the mountains of Mexico before moving toward the southern United States.

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Hurricane Nolo could bring the most significant impacts to land.

The system is expected to pass southwest of Hawaii's Big Island, but forecasters are anticipating 10 to 12 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

The heavy rainfall could create a significant flooding and mudslide threat, particularly because the same area was severely impacted by Hurricane Lala just weeks ago.

Additional rainfall on already saturated terrain could increase the potential for flooding and mudslides as Nolo moves through the region.