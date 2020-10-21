Hours-long barricade ends with deadly deputy-involved shooting in Hernando County

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says an hours-long barricade situation ended early Wednesday morning with a subject being shot and killed by a deputy.

Deputies were called to a home on Embassy Avenue in Spring Hill on Tuesday around 12:20 p.m. following a domestic-related incident. Deputies were able to separate the individuals involved but say one of the subjects went into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

Hernando County deputies say they spent more than 12 hours negotiating with the subject, who was alone inside the home. At any given time, 30 to 40 members of law enforcement were outside the home, including SWAT members.

The sheriff's office says the barricade situation lasted until just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when a deputy shot and killed the subject. During a press conference, Deputy Public Information Officer Michael Terry said at no point did law enforcement enter the home.

Terry said he could not give any additional information about what led to the shooting, adding that the sheriff's office will be able to provide more information after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement interviews all parties at the scene at the time of the shooting.