Sarasota-based artist making waves with ocean-inspired art

A simple gift for a friend has turned into a life-long passion for one Sarasota-based woman after she started a business focused on making waves out of resin.

Amber Mathis is a resin artist, and she creates items like lazy susans, charcuterie boards, ornaments and wall decorations.

Two years ago, she says she fell in love with resin art after taking an art class and made a gift for a friend.

"I just didn't stop creating. I made Christmas gifts for absolutely everybody. It went on and on and on," she said.

Her business name is ‘Amber’s Making Waves’, and she has since started teaching resin art classes herself.

"That really has become my heart tug of my business. It’s the part that I enjoy the most."

You can find all of Amber's art on her website.

