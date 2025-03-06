St. Pete artist's work features wildlife native to the Tampa Bay area

The Brief An oil painter and muralist based in St. Petersburg moved from Colorado to be closer to the water. She said it's the perfect place to find inspiration for her art, and it shows. Her work features wildlife that is native to the Tampa Bay area.



Alyssa Marie’s passion for art has never wavered. The oil painter and muralist is based in St. Petersburg.

"I have never once considered going and doing something else. I love it!" she said.

The backstory:

Alyssa moved to the area from Colorado to be close to the water. She said it’s the perfect place to find inspiration all around her.

"I live in paradise. I really don’t need anything outside of Florida," she laughed.

Big picture view:

And it shows in her work, with much of it filled with wildlife native to the Tampa Bay area.

She often adorns wildlife subjects in her pieces with tiaras, sunglasses, headphones or hats.

"It’s because of the energy I felt from them the minute I was with them," Alyssa explained.

For example, she painted an octopus playing with a butterfly, because she felt the octopus put off a playful vibe when she photographed it underwater.

To see more of Alyssa’s available work, or reach out to her about a commission piece, go to her website.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with Alyssa Marie, an oil painter and muralist in St. Petersburg.

