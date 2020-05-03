Houston family waiting and hoping as search continues for missing Ft. Hood soldier

A local family continues waiting for clues to the whereabouts of a Houston soldier who has gone missing on the Fort Hood military post in Killeen.

The afternoon of April 22nd was the last time Vanessa Guillen was spotted.

The 20-year-old went missing without her car keys, room key, and wallet. The items were later found where she was working on post earlier that day.

“We keep in touch, and we text,” says Guillen’s older sister Mayra. “We have a sister conversation; we would share stuff with each other,” she says.

Mayra says Vanessa stayed close to her family after being stationed in Fort Hood less than a year ago; she would often drive back to spend weekends at home.

The Chavez High School graduate was reported missing after her Mayra’s phone calls started going straight to voicemail and text messages started bouncing back.

“I was like, I’m going to head down there to see if she’s alright,” says Mayra. She’s staying close to the search in case she is needed.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command says it is running extensive searches from the air and on the ground with the assistance of the FBI. Texas Equusearch has also joined in, combing areas near Fort Hood, including trails leading up to the post.

“She’s always been such a happy person. Nothing is normal at this point-it’s not the same,” says Mayra of her sister’s disappearance.

The case has raised questions about another Fort Hood soldier who went missing in August and was labeled a deserter. Fort Hood officials confirm that a $15,000 reward is now being offered in the search for Gregory Wedel Morales.

The CID has also offered the same reward for information leading to Vanessa's location.

While Houston friends and family travel to Killeen to help with the search, they are sharing Vanessa’s pictures in case she finds her way back home.

“I’m hoping one day she’ll just show up at home- if anybody were to see her -let us know as soon as possible,” says her sister.

Guillen is described as 5 feet 2 inches, weighing around 126 pounds.If you know anything about her disappearance, please contact police. For more information, visit the "Find Vanessa Gullien" Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/findvanessaguillen