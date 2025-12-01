How AI is changing Cyber Monday, and helping scammers too

The Brief Adobe Analytics says Americans spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, with AI tools driving a huge share of that traffic. Experts warn there’s been a 250% spike in fake shopping sites, many built with AI to perfectly mimic real retailers. Cybersecurity pros say watching payment methods, URLs, and surprise messages can help you avoid AI-powered scams on Cyber Monday.



The holiday shopping season is officially in high gear — and this year, artificial intelligence is playing a bigger role than ever.

The backstory:

Adobe Analytics reports Americans spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, a 9.1% jump from last year.

Analysts say one big reason is the growing use of AI-powered shopping tools that help people hunt for deals, compare prices and find gifts faster.

But the same technology making online shopping easier is also making it easier for scammers.

Cybersecurity experts say there’s been a 250% spike in fake shopping websites this season. Many are created with AI tools that can copy logos, layouts and even writing style from well-known brands, making bogus sites look almost identical to the real thing.

Scammers are also using AI to generate polished phishing emails and texts, including fake "order confirmation" or "delivery problem" messages that try to get you to click a link and enter personal details. Others may direct you to QR codes or pop-up pages that ask you to "verify" your information.

Experts say one of the biggest red flags shows up at checkout.

If a website only accepts unusual payment methods — like Zelle, wire transfers or cryptocurrency — that’s a strong sign it may be a scam. Legitimate retailers typically offer credit cards, debit, PayPal or other secure options.

As more shoppers lean on AI assistants and chatbots to find what they need, cybersecurity experts expect scammers to keep evolving as well — using AI to personalize messages, mimic customer service and even join video calls.

What's next:

Their advice going into the rest of the holiday season:

Type retailers’ web addresses directly into your browser instead of clicking links.

Double-check URLs and look for "https" and security information in your browser.

Stick with credit cards when you can, and keep an eye on your bank or card app for small, unexpected charges.