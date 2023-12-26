How Bay Area residents can dispose of their Christmas trees after the holidays

The holidays are over, and therefore, it’s time to take down your stockings and take out the Christmas tree. Tampa Bay area residents are advised to dispose of their real trees the proper way – and not to wait until late January.

Bay Area counties have pick-up and drop-off options for the upcoming week that can help make it easier to get rid of your tree after the holidays.

Many municipalities have a repurposing system for your biodegradable tree that can be chipped into mulch and reused around the city.

Keep in mind, though, artificial trees can not be recycled.

Here's a few quick tips from officials on disposing your Christmas tree:

Take all your ornaments and lights off the tree

Cut it down into four-foot pieces if possible

Dispose of it before your tree is too dry and creates a fire hazard

Place it curbside on your scheduled yard waste collection days

Don’t keep it in the garage or leaning against your house in case of fires

Some municipalities in the Tampa Bay area will offer tree disposal services. Here’s where to find more information about Christmas tree collection in your county or city: