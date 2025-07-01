How could rain impact July 4th in the Tampa Bay area? Here's the latest timeline

The Brief Tropical downpours are expected later this week, including on the Fourth of July, according to FOX 13 meteorologists. A disturbance in the northeastern Gulf has a 20 percent chance of development, and will act as a rainmaker either way. The highest rain chances come later this week, including Friday.



July 4th will likely come with rain as part of an unsettled week of weather in the Tampa Bay area.

FOX 13 meteorologists say an area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf is leading to an increased chance of downpours over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20 percent chance of development in the next seven days – but whether it develops or not, meteorologists say it will act as a rainmaker.

Tuesday forecast

Big picture view:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says rain and storms will arrive later on Tuesday compared to Monday, with the highest coverage of rain coming in the PM hours.

The high temperature will reach the upper 80s in Tampa – down from the average high of 91.

Will July 4th be a washout?

What's next:

Osterberg says rain chances will go up later this week as a frontal boundary moves south, then gets "hung up" just north of the Bay Area by Thursday, July 3. That should bring more waves of rain our way in time for Independence Day as deep tropical moisture moves over Central Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, rain chances are expected to reach 70 percent on Thursday and Friday, with several inches of total rainfall expected over the next week.

As for whether the whole Fourth of July will be a washout for everyone: not necessarily, according to Osterberg.

"It's important to note that during this whole wet pattern, it's not going to rain all day every day," Osterberg said.

Still, rain will be something to watch for through the holiday weekend and into next week, as well.

