Christmas Eve Hours: what's open, what's closed and how shoppers are spending

Christmas Day shuts down more supermarkets and retail locations than any other holiday, making Christmas Eve the final window for errands.

Most grocery stores across Tampa Bay are open Wednesday but closing early.

Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts and The Fresh Market close at 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s closes at 5 p.m.

Aldi closes at 4 p.m.

Winn-Dixie stays open until 9 p.m.

All will be closed on Christmas Day

Big-box stores are also operating on shortened schedules.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m.

Target closes at 8 p.m.

Costco closes at 5 p.m.

All will be closed on Thursday

CVS and Walgreens stores will remain open Christmas Day, though pharmacy hours will vary, and most pharmacy counters will be closed.

There will be no regular U.S. mail delivery on Christmas Day, and stock markets close early Wednesday at one p.m. before shutting down Thursday.

How shoppers are spending this season

Even with the rush of last-minute shopping, new data suggests a more cautious consumer.

By the numbers:

According to Visa, retail sales rose just over four percent during the first seven weeks of the holiday season, slower than last year. When adjusted for inflation, growth drops to just over two percent.

Economists describe the season as "average," shaped by high prices, economic uncertainty, and concern about jobs.

Shoppers are still buying gifts, but many are skipping decor, spreading out purchases, and sticking to lists. Electronics and clothing remain strong categories, while home decor and home improvement are lagging. In-store shopping still dominates, accounting for about three-quarters of holiday purchases.