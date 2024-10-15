How Florida is utilizing the National Guard in response to Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

All hands are on deck in Florida since Hurricane Milton hit the state’s western coast last week, bringing unprecedented rain and wind to the region and devastating communities.

Florida has leaned on The Florida National Guard (FLNG) for help.

Governor Ron DeSantis has not hesitated to deploy guardsmen around the state to help with search and rescue operations, debris removal, route clearances, and the distribution of goods.

The FLNG says guardsmen have completed 250 missions and assisted in the rescue of 600 people. They have also cleared 2,642 miles of road, 5,989 cubic yards of debris, and tons of MREs, water, and ice for communities in need after the storm.

The Florida National Guard assisting in Hurricane Milton's recovery efforts on Treasure Island. Courtesy: Florida National Guard

According to DeSantis, the state has also deployed FLNG to escort gas tankers from shipping ports to service stations around the state as the state continues to deal with gas shortages after the hurricane.

Over a dozen states nationwide sent guardsmen to Florida before the storm to aid in the state’s preparation and to be on standby in case additional assistance was needed after the storm made landfall.

