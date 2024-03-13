How many more weeks until pollen eases up in Bay Area?

March can be the worst time for pollen, and Florida has some of the worst pollen counts in the country right now.

There are 11 different species of oak trees that bloom one after the other in Florida from January to mid-May – the worst of it happening right now.

An allergy and immunology doctor at the University of South Florida said it’s as bad as it looks.

"We’re up to 800 pollen particulars per cubic meter, that’s horrendous," said Dr. Richard Lockey, USF Allergy and Immunology. "Anybody who has allergies is going to have sneezing, running nose, itchy eyes, can’t sleep very well at night… if you have asthma, wheezing and coughing… and severe respiratory problems."

As he puts it, it’s the trees time to reproduce, putting thousands of seeds on streets and cars in the Tampa Bay area.

"Next week or two will be the peak of the season. At the end of March, it starts to go down. By mid may its gone," Lockey said.

A Tampa Bay area resident compared it to snow falling.

"The pollen is thick as can be, coming down like snow right now," said Diane Labite. "The pollen comes down and then at the end of the day it’s like you never went to the car wash. We’re visiting Walgreens and getting all medicated up."

The peak still won't be for a few more weeks before it starts to ease up in April, so doctors advise you to close your windows, use your air-conditioning and get treatment from your doctor if it’s bad.

