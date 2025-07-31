Expand / Collapse search

How much longer will intense heat last in the Tampa Bay area before more rain returns? Here's the timeline

Published  July 31, 2025 5:56am EDT
Weather
FOX 13 News
Tampa weather | Thursday forecast

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says another heat advisory is in effect on Thursday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and the heat index possibly reaching 110.

The Brief

    • FOX 13 meteorologists say temperatures and heat indexes will remain exceptionally high over the next few days.
    • There's much drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere, meteorologists say, which is causing the lack of rain – leading to higher temps.
    • Tropical moisture will gradually return, raising rain chances next week.

TAMPA, Fla. - While it's always hot during the summer in the Tampa Bay area, temperatures and heat indexes have been exceptionally high in recent days – a trend that will last a little longer as the calendar turns to August.

Thursday forecast

By the numbers:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Thursday will be another scorcher, with the high temperature again reaching the mid-90s and feeling like triple-digits area-wide.

A heat advisory is in effect across the Bay Area from noon until 7 p.m.

Rain chances will stay at about 20-30%, according to Osterberg, with most rainfall occurring inland.

Friday & weekend weather

What's next:

Muggy, steamy conditions will stick around over the next few days, as well, with rain chances staying at about 30% until the latter part of the weekend into next week.

Why the lack of rain?

Dig deeper:

Osterberg says that despite the high humidity, there's much drier air in the mid levels of the atmosphere.

"We see a lot of this in the wintertime," Osterberg said. "But in the summertime? You may have little pockets of drier air from time to time, but all this mid-level dry air just lowers the rain chances."

More deep tropical moisture will eventually make its way over the region, according to Osterberg, but it's going to take time.

As the moisture returns next week, rain chances will go back up – meaning the temperatures will go back down to more typical levels for this time of year.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists.

