How parents can take advantage of Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday

For many kids, the summer holiday is nearing an end, and that means parents are busy getting their children ready for the upcoming school year.

Now is the time to take inventory of what you have and need because Monday marks the start of Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday.

Many shoppers will take advantage of Florida's sales tax holiday.

School supplies such as markers, notebooks, pencils, and even some laptops will all be tax-free.

"We are at a time of high inflation, and you have got to spread the dollar as far as you can," Florida Retail Federation President & CEO Scott Shalley said.

Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday runs from Monday, July 24, through Sunday, Aug. 6. During that time, sales tax won't apply to:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

School supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less

"Most of our retailers offer extra sales on top of the tax breaks. So, it's a great time to take advantage, save a few dollars on tax and hopefully see sales from our local retailers as well," Shalley said.

Consumer Reports recommend shoppers not get everything at one store.

They say the best game plan is to compare prices at different stores online first and then research each retailer's in-store specials to see where you can get the best deal.

Shopping at more than one store may help consumers save.

Also, if money is tight, don’t feel like you need to get everything at once. Some items on the school supply list may not be needed in the first month.

If you wait, you’ll miss out on the tax holiday, but many times after the school year begins, stores start dropping their prices on school supplies also a good time to cash in.