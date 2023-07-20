Hillsborough schools partners with Hazel Health Services to help students access mental health support

The Hillsborough County school district announced it’s partnering with Hazel Health Services Thursday to improve the mental health support available to students.

Hazel Health will offer free virtual mental health appointments to students in K-8, middle and high schools.

"Promoting physical, mental, emotional health for our students is a top priority," said Hillsborough schools' Interim Superintendent Van Ayres.

READ: 988 hotline increases call volume at Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

School counselors, psychologists and social workers will identify students in need of mental health support and refer them to Hazel Health.

The appointments can be done just about anywhere, including at school or at home, and are often readily available. Previously, students needing therapy would often have to find a therapist in the community, leading to long appointment delays.

"If they need it now, we want to get it to them now so that they can address those issues or concerns before they get bigger," said Michael Kelleher, Hillsborough Schools' supervisor of mental health clinical care. "The longer that an issue or concern grows, the more difficult it is to intervene. So we always try to intervene early and when we find a partner like this that can provide services in such a short turnaround time, the services that are needed, I just really think that this is a great opportunity for students and families."

During the last school year, 21,500 students were screened or assessed due to mental health concerns and more than 19,000 of them were referred for treatment.

All appointments require parental consent and services will be offered even if the students don't have health insurance. The district said the program will be available to all eligible students by the end of the first grading period.