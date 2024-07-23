How St. Pete families can register to receive school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

St. Petersburg is hosting two school supply drives this summer to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year.

Anyone wanting to donate supplies for kids in the area can visit Bay Vista Center until July 31 and The St. Pete Greenhouse until August 2, according to city officials.

Organizers said they are looking for a variety of school supplies, including backpacks, folders, binders, composition notebooks, notebook paper, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, rulers and scissors.

Donated school supplies will be available for students on a limited basis at a Backpack Giveaway event from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at the Bay Vista Center, which is located at 7000 4th Street. City officials said the event will also have fun activities, including bounce houses, music and free food.

Families that want to receive school supplies from the Bay Vista Center must register online by August 1. Click here to register.

For more information, contact the Bay Vista Center at (727) 893-7124.