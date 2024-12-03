How Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is supporting business owners after storms

Since Sept., Diane Burrill hasn’t waited on customers at Wahoo’s Bayside Pub and Grill in Redington Shores .

"It’s been the worst thing I’ve ever been through," Burrill said. "I’ve been without a paycheck for two months now."

Like several businesses on Pinellas County’s beaches, Wahoo's is still rebuilding after Hurricanes Helene and Milton , and closed shops mean several hospitality workers have been out of a job.

Many also lost their homes, cars, and more in the storms .

"Many of the people standing in line woke up one day, and they lost their car," said Robin Miller, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. "They lost their apartment," Miller said.

Hospitality workers wait on line for gift cards from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.

Hundreds of hospitality workers lined up at Madeira Beach City Hall on Dec. 2nd around 7 a.m. for the Chamber’s 10 a.m. gift card distribution.

The Chamber handed out $30,000 worth of gift cards on a first-come, first-served basis. Community members and tourists donated the money over the past couple of months.

"I was surprised," Treasure Island Mayor John Doctor said about the line. "It really goes all the way down the road. It wraps around the baseball field. People are in need."

Chamber employees started with two $100 Visa gift cards per person for about the first 128 people.

Then, they gave out 20 $50 Publix gift cards and 20 $20 Buoys Waterfront Bar and Grill gift cards. They gave people in line numbers based on the number of gift cards they had, and they gave out the last number around 9:15 a.m. before the event even started.

"When I had to give the last number out and knew that was probably double that line behind it … that was very emotional to give that and see the people waiting behind it," Miller said.

Burrill waited about two hours for her gift cards, then later decided to use them to buy Christmas gifts for a family in line that didn’t get a gift card on Dec. 2nd.

"There are a lot of people here and a lot of people didn’t get tickets. That’s sad," Burrill said.

Miller said that while close to 90 businesses have reopened, several spots are still closed. The line on Dec. 2nd showed just how great the need is.

Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce workers handing out gift cards to hospitality workers.

"It’s a slow process, but we in our chamber, we call it positive progress. And like today, this is amazing positive progress. And I think that this line probably could have been triple the size, but fortunately, some of our restaurants and attractions have opened," Miller said.

Miller continued, "So, we need the support because tourism is our number one industry here in Pinellas County, and the more that anyone in our region and our county can come in support and economically support, the quicker we can all recover.

Doctor added, "We need to get everything back in place and get people back in their homes as well as back in the restaurants and bars and all the stores that we have. That’s what makes our community."

Miller said they got the names and information of the people left in line and will contact them if they get more donations.

They hope to have another gift card distribution and are accepting donations on the Chamber’s website .

