How to pick the perfect Christmas tree and keep it alive

With Christmas now under four weeks away, the rush is on to decorate and shop for a tree for your home.

Part of many families holiday tradition is picking out a live tree each year.

Dakota Carr of Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees said there are a variety of trees to choose from to suit each family’s needs.

READ: White House holiday decorations: First lady Jill Biden chooses 'We The People' theme for 2022 decor

For example, while Fraser fir are the most common type of Christmas trees, blue spruce may be a better option for households with pets.

Once you do have your live tree, Carr said it's important to water your tree daily and keep it away from any heat source to prevent it from drying out.

Gallagher’s Pumpkin and Christmas Trees has been in business for more than 30 years in St. Petersburg. In addition to its tree lot, they offer a full family experience including Santa visits nightly and live music on the weekends.

They are located at 7401 4th Street North in St. Petersburg and are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.