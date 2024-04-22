How to start a successful home garden

There is no better day than Earth Day to start a home garden.

The hobby has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Some people, like Marlene Siegel, of Land O' Lakes, have taken it to extremes.

Her "yarden", as she calls it, really shows what's possible when it comes to home gardening.

Bananas, jackfruit, lemongrass, avocados, and loquats all thrive on Siegel's property, just to name a few.

She said knowing how large a plant will get, what kind of maintenance trimming it needs, and how long until it produces are all things to consider when starting a home garden.

It's an endeavor she thinks everyone should try at some point in their lives.

"It goes beyond food security. It goes into reconnecting with Mother Earth, and it's something we are so disconnected from in today's society. We're just not outside anymore," she said.

According to Siegel, if someone is interested in starting a garden, they should try herbs first. They are easy to grow and are very expensive in the grocery store.

After that, she said the number one thing to remember is only grow things you like.

"Growing something you won't eat doesn't do you a lot of good," she explained.

