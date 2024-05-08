Investigators search for suspect involved in Tampa stabbing

Investigators are searching for a suspect involved in a Tampa stabbing more than two months ago.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect was caught on video after the stabbing, which happened in the 1500 block of East 8th Avenue on March 4. Officials first released the video of the man back in March, saying "it is believed that the person seen in this video may have information that could assist detectives."

However, authorities said he is now being considered a suspect.

After the stabbing, officers said a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. TPD said he has since been treated and released.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was experiencing homelessness when he was stabbed by the suspect, officials said.

Since the incident, TPD patrol officers and homeless affairs liaisons have increased their work with those facing homelessness in hopes of generating possible leads in the case and providing needed resources to them.

Anyone with information on the identity of the stabbing suspect shown in the video is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.

TPD is also urging city residents to report any suspicious activity by contacting (813) 231-6130 or by dialing 911. Anyone who knows someone who is experiencing homelessness can contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211 or visit the City of Tampa's website for a variety of resources.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: