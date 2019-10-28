How to watch Decades on Channel 13.5

The Decades Channel is now airing in the Tampa Bay area on Channel 13.5. That’s one of WTVT’s digital subchannels.

You can received this channel (like all of our channels) for free with an over-the-air antenna. If you are already using an antenna, you may need to rescan your channels to find Decades on Channel 13.5.

A rescan is an update to the television set by using the “menu” button to have the television re-tune all available signals. Specific rescan steps vary by manufacturer, but it usually involves selecting "menu" and then "scan channels." Sometimes you have to choose the "antenna" option. You can get more information from the FCC here: https://www.fcc.gov/rescan.

Remember that our transmitter is located in Riverview, so you’ll have the best luck picking up our signal by pointing your antenna in that direction.

This only applies to viewers who get WTVT over the air, not to satellite or cable users. Decades is not currently available via cable in the Tampa Bay area.

'Decades' airs classic programming from years past. The network describes itself as a "nostalgic trip through classic television from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s."

