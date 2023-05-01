How you can protect your pet from skin cancer

Whether you're taking your dog to the beach or heading outdoors in general, remember they need sun protection just like you do.

"They get a lot of different skin cancers, and they can be fatal," said veterinarian Dr. Nobuki Stobaeus.

One thing you can do is get a pet specific sunscreen.

"You have to make sure that it's dog safe, dog approved. Do not use human products on the animals," said Dr. Stobaeus. "Usually around the paws, around the face where it's a little bit thinner and definitely on the ears. Because on the ears on the inside there's no hair."

It's especially necessary for pets with lighter fur and skin. Dr. Stobaeus said that's because the darker your pet's fur is, the more it will protect against UV rays.

You can also find sun protection clothing for dogs, and if you plan on heading to the beach, be sure to pack an umbrella

"Always having a nice shady spot for them to sort of go out into the beach and rest in the shady spot will help protect their skin," said Dr. Stobaeus.

Also, check your dog's skin regularly for any lumps or bumps.

"You want to feel over their entire body, feel over their legs, feel over their paws, make sure there's nothing in between their toes and look under their belly," said Dr. Stobaeus.

Because, you want your beach days to be fun and safe for you and your best friend.

"If you're out there, and you're doing stuff for yourself make sure you're taking care of your pet as well," said Dr. Stobaeus.

And veterinarians said cats can get skin cancer too. They said they are seeing more people taking their cats outdoors, and there are sun protection products for cats as well.