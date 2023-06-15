How your child can get a free eye exam, hearing test during the month of June

Free eye exams and hearing tests will be offered for children at Tax Collector's locations during the month of June.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is partnering with the Lion's World Vision Institute and the Sertoma Speech and Hearing Foundation to offer the free eye exams and hearing tests for kids.

It's all part of the Tax Collector's Annual Safety Awareness Month.

BayCare Kids will also be at the events providing car seat safety checks and the City of Tampa will be providing Water Safety Information.

To register for an eye exam, children ages 5-17 can be signed up by their families by clicking here. All other safety activities are available without reservations, officials said.

All participating families can stop by the Tax Collector locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the free services. The dates and locations can be found below: