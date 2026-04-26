Human remains recovered near Howard Frankland Bridge: HCSO
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, recovered human remains in the waterways near the Howard Frankland Bridge.
What we know:
The remains were found near the same location that the missing USF student, Zamil Limon, was found dead on Friday. While investigators are still searching for Nahida Bristy.
The remains are currently in the possession of the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office.
No positive identification of the remains has been determined at this time.
What's next:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, this is an active investigation, and the HCSO Public Affairs Office will provide updates as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.