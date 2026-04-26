Human remains recovered near Howard Frankland Bridge: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that human remains have been recovered from waterways near I-275 and 4th Street North. No positive identification has been made at this time, according to deputies. The recovery happened as investigators continue to search for the missing USF student, Nahida Bristy. Officials have not confirmed that the remains belong to her.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, recovered human remains in the waterways near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

What we know:

The remains were found near the same location that the missing USF student, Zamil Limon, was found dead on Friday. While investigators are still searching for Nahida Bristy.

The remains are currently in the possession of the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office.

No positive identification of the remains has been determined at this time.

What's next:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, this is an active investigation, and the HCSO Public Affairs Office will provide updates as they become available.