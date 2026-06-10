United Way Suncoast report: Pinellas County's 'survival budget' is second highest in Florida

The Brief Families in the Bay Area are finding it increasingly difficult to survive as inflation outpaces local wages. The United Way Suncoast released its annual ALICE Report detailing the soaring cost of necessities. Nearly half of all local families of four now live below the threshold of the newly calculated survival budget.



A family of four now needs more than $106,000 to afford necessities in the Bay Area, according to a newly released report by the United Way Suncoast.

The non-profit released its 2026 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Report, known as its ALICE Report.

Soaring Florida Living Costs

What we know:

The United Way Suncoast's annual report reveals that a family of four with two young children in childcare must earn more than $106,000 to afford a basic survival budget.

This minimum threshold sits far above the median household income in Florida, which is $77,735, according to the United Way Suncoast.

The report shows that 47% of families in Florida are living below the ALICE threshold.

The United Way Suncoast's region includes DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties.

The non-profit says that nearly 665,000 households in the region live below the ALICE threshold.

Local County Financial Strains

By the numbers:

Leaders with the United Way Suncoast say the survival budget has risen for all five of its counties:

DeSoto County: Median household income of $54,417; Family survival budget of $80,556, up 3.37% from 2025; 56% of households below ALICE.

Hillsborough County: Median household income of $85,183; Family survival budget of $108,840, up 12.5% from the 2025 update; 44% of households below ALICE.

Manatee County: Median household income of $81,395; Family survival budget of $100,416, up 5.59% from the 2025 update; 43% of households below ALICE.

Pinellas County: Median household income of $73,832; Family survival budget of $114,084, up 5.16% from the 2025 update; 47% of households below ALICE.

Sarasota County: Median household income of $83,003; Family survival budget of $108,900, up 4.28% from the 2025 update; 42% of households below ALICE.

Community members and counselors gather for a youth reading session sponsored by the United Way Suncoast and the YMCA. The non-profit provides targeted assistance programs like summer camp scholarships across DeSoto, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas a Expand

According to the report, Pinellas County has the second-highest survival budget in the state, behind Miami-Dade County. A family of four in Pinellas County must bring in more than $114,000 just to afford the necessities.

The report stated that financial hardship is hitting two-parent households, single-parent households and senior citizens. It says more than 272,000 adults age 65 and older in the five-county region live below the ALICE threshold.

The report also shows that 75% of households led by single mothers fall below the threshold, compared with 23% of two-parent households.

Soaring Local Household Expenses

What they're saying:

"The cost of living is outpacing the increase in wages," United Way Suncoast's chief communications officer, Ernest Hooper, said. "That's the major source of all of these issues. Families are finding it more and more difficult to make ends meet because the cost of gas, transportation, housing. All of the affordability issues that we keep hearing about are on the rise and rising faster than their wages."

Organizations in the Tampa Bay region say childcare is one of the challenges for a lot of families.

Children participate in a collaborative learning game during a summer care program in the Tampa Bay area. Local organizations like the YMCA partner with United Way Suncoast to offer summer educational support for families facing high inflation rates.

"All of our families experience a barrier of one kind or another, whether it's transportation, affordable housing, health care, food insecurity, clothing," Kathy Cubbage, the YMCA's Community School Director said.

Targeted Assistance Programs

What's next:

The United Way Suncoast works with the YMCA and schools around the Tampa Bay region, like Sulphur Springs K-8 Community School to offer summer camp scholarships, summer educational support and other resources for families while school is out.

Click here to learn more about summer care programs.