'Hundreds of feet tall': Large dust devil swirls close to Florida homes

A large dust devil was spotted moving across a field in Mayo, Florida, on Thursday, April 10.

Video filmed by Shawn Brown shows the phenomenon towering over a field, whipping up dust as it travels.

Courtesy: Storyful

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils are dust-filled vortices, created by strong surface heating, that are generally smaller and less intense than a tornado.

"We’ve seen quite a few dust devils in the field but on April 10 at around 2:30 p.m. I walked outside to go get my son from school. I noticed a large dust devil, then looked up to see it was hundreds of feet tall," Brown told Storyful.