Tony Dungy back in Tampa for Easter Sunday service at Raymond James Stadium

Former football coach Tony Dungy comes from a humble background. He grew up with both of his parents in a Christian home.

However, he says it didn't ‘take root’ until he was 21 years old. That’s when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he says, "I was on a team filled with Christian athletes who really put God first."

He says being on the team gave him a "mission in life to tell people about the Lord, and to live in a way they can see Christ in me."

He learned you can go after 2 things.

"You can go after success or you can go after significance," he said. "Significance is what lasts; success is going to be very fleeting."

Tony is grateful for all the support he’s had through life, but he gives the main credit to God.

Tony has had many fabulous memories at Raymond James Stadium, but one of them compare to this Easter Sunday.

"Grace Family Church is going to have one big Easter service celebration," he said. "We’re celebrating ‘The Greatest Comeback,’ and we’re celebrating in a stadium where comebacks are commonplace."

"It is much, much bigger than any win we can have, any moment in sports, that ultimate moment of having someone say I am going to turn my life over to Christ and change the whole course of my life - that’s what Easter is all about."