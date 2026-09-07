Sarasota fights fentanyl: Hundreds walk Ringling Bridge on Labor Day

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Sarasota on Labor Day for the third annual Sarasota Fights Fentanyl walk over the Ringling Bridge. Community members and families walk to honor lost loved ones and connect individuals battling addiction with vital support services. The event features a recovery resource fair at J.D. Hamel Park with more than 40 mental health and support organizations.



Hundreds of people gathered in Sarasota on Labor Day to walk across the Ringling Bridge for the third annual Sarasota Fights Fentanyl event to honor lives lost and help those struggling with addiction.

Sarasota fentanyl awareness walk

The backstory:

The Sarasota Fights Fentanyl Walk and Resource Fair event brought hundreds of community members together on Labor Day to walk across the Ringling Bridge.

Participants registered at 9 a.m. at J.D. Hamel Park before beginning the walk at 10 a.m. Organizers created the family-friendly event to remember individuals who died from drug overdoses while offering hope and guidance to people battling active addiction.

A tiny amount of fentanyl can be lethal, with a deadly dose equal to just two tiny grains of salt. The illicit drug is virtually imperceptible to the naked eye because it cannot be seen, tasted, smelled or touched in a drug supply.

"To raise awareness to the lives that are being lost still that this fight is not over until we all come together and are fighting together to help the people," Yvonne Hawke, operations manager of Hand up to Victory, said. "You see somebody struggling in the streets to stop and have a resource available. You come here, you get to see the resources, share the information with other people, people that you see struggling."

J.D. Hamel Park resource fair

What's next:

Following the walk over the Ringling Bridge, a community resource fair at J.D. Hamel Park will run until 1 p.m. The fair features therapists, counselors and more than 40 recovery and mental health organizations providing guidance to anyone in need.

Organizers plan to continue expanding the event each year as community demand for addiction support grows.

Community addiction recovery support

What they're saying:

"The fact that they’re showing up year after year, and they’re calling and asking to be here, says a lot, it speaks to what we are doing in the community to start to slow down and hopefully stop this terrible epidemic," event organizer Toni Lemoeux said.

Justin White, who has been sober for two years, said participating carries personal meaning.

"The last words that my friend said to me is that we would die with the disease of addiction, but not die from it," White said. "Unfortunately he lost his life three days later. It’s been my mission to walk out recovery in his honor and not end up being a statistic of somebody who dies from this drug."

Brianna Malaterra, who lost her parents to addiction, said the event brings comfort to surviving family members.

"I think it kind of helps me realize they’re not just a statistic, and there’s other people who have gone through this as well," Malaterra said.