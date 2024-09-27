Hurricane Helene floods thousands of Pasco homes: 'Makes Idalia look like an inconvenience'

Hundreds of neighborhoods across Pasco County were taken over by the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening. Families there said it was far worse there than Hurricane Idalia – more than four feet higher in some places.

Homeowners who suffered flood damage from Idalia are now starting over once again after Hurricane Helene.

"This makes what happened last year look like an inconvenience… and that took a year of my life," said Thea Yatras in New Port Richey about her home damage. "I prepped like I was going to flood, moved my couch onto the kitchen counter, got everything off ground, in plastic bins. I sandbagged, draped, duct-taped, but I've got a four-foot water line, the front door got pushed open."

Yatras said she just finished renovations to her home from Idalia last month.

"I had just completed and become functional a month ago, and now I get to do it all over again and this is much, much worse," she said.

The water's force punched holes in her wall, shattered glass windows, tipped over her refrigerator and turned her washing machine. Her home is now unlivable.

The shock she feels, unfortunately, is shared by thousands all over Pasco County this week. Pasco County is offering debris drop off and pick-ups in affected neighborhoods over the next few days.

All the information on locations and timing can be found at mypasco.net.

