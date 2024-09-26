Hurricane Helene: Gandy Bridge closes due to storm

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 6:45 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County, DeSoto County
9
Tornado Warning
from THU 6:29 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County
Tornado Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hernando County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Helene: Gandy Bridge closes due to storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 6:25pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Helene forced the Gandy Bridge to close shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday. 

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Howard Frankland and the Courtney Campbell Causeway closed on Thursday afternoon. 

Motorists are asked to stay off the roadways as Hurricane Helene works its way north just off Florida's west coast ahead of a predicted landfall in the Big Bend area on Thursday night. 

