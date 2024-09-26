Hurricane Helene: Gandy Bridge closes due to storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Helene forced the Gandy Bridge to close shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Howard Frankland and the Courtney Campbell Causeway closed on Thursday afternoon.
Motorists are asked to stay off the roadways as Hurricane Helene works its way north just off Florida's west coast ahead of a predicted landfall in the Big Bend area on Thursday night.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter