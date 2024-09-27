Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened on Friday after Hurricane Helene made its way up the coastline.

The northbound lanes remain closed.

The Bay Area began feeling the impacts of the storm with some bands of wind and rain coming onshore on Thursday morning. By 3 p.m., more damaging winds were onshore.

Hurricane Helene became a Category 4 storm before it made landfall in the Big Bend area around 11:15 p.m.

