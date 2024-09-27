Expand / Collapse search
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 11:34am EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge reopened on Friday after Hurricane Helene made its way up the coastline.

The northbound lanes remain closed.

The Bay Area began feeling the impacts of the storm with some bands of wind and rain coming onshore on Thursday morning. By 3 p.m., more damaging winds were onshore. 

Hurricane Helene became a Category 4 storm before it made landfall in the Big Bend area around 11:15 p.m.

