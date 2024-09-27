Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
5
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Hurricane Helene leaves wake of destruction in Manatee County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  September 27, 2024 4:48pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene leaves wake of destruction in Manatee, Sarasota counties

FOX 13's Kim Kuizon reports.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - Manatee County residents and visitors are being kept off Anna Maria Island, Flamingo Cay, and Long Boat Key while officials assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene

The hurricane, which rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm before making landfall in the Big Bend area, flooded streets, piled sand on roads, and knocked out power in Manatee County. 

Anna Maria Island

Even though evacuations have been lifted, Anna Maria Island is still closed. 

Image 1 of 4

Courtesy: Manatee County

No one will be allowed onto the island until the first teams in can clear the roads and determine that it is safe to return. Once it is cleared, only residents with reentry tags will be allowed onto the island.
 

Holmes Beach

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, the island did not have power or water and many roads were flooded. 

Image 1 of 5

Credit: Holmes Beach Police Department

No one will be allowed onto the island until the first teams can clear the roads, and we determine that it is safe to return. Once it is cleared, only residents with re-entry tags will be allowed onto the island.

According to the Holmes Beach Police Department, the beach came over Gulf Drive in many places. 

Image 1 of 6

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Cortez Village and Trailer Estates were hammered by Helene. Photos posted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s show destroyed buildings, debris, downed trees, and even a mermaid statue in the middle of a flooded street. 

