At least 7 killed in Bay Area during Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene brought serious flooding from record-breaking storm surge, along with widespread power outages and other major issues throughout the Bay Area.

So far, at least seven deaths in the Bay Area have been blamed on the storm: two in Tampa and five in Pinellas County.

Emergency officials have been providing updates throughout the day on Friday, from damage reports to ongoing water rescues.

Here's a look at where Bay Area counties stand.

Citrus County

Citrus County was among the areas hardest hit by storm surge, with water moving into busy areas and even shutting down a stretch of U.S. 19 overnight.

First responders shut down part of U.S. 19 and rescued more than 100 people, along with more than 50 pets, in the Crystal River area. Officials tell FOX 13 rescued families are being taken to local shelters.

So far, preliminary numbers on damage assessments have not been released.

Hernando County

A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C.

Officials have begun damage assessments in Hernando County, particularly in coastal areas where flooding remains an issue.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis told FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer there were 18 rescues overnight with "catastrophic" storm surge.

Hillsborough County

A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for all Hillsborough County residents in Zone A, while access to Davis Islands remains blocked.

Officials with the City of Tampa said two storm-related deaths have been confirmed, while water rescues lasted through the night in places like Davis Islands and South Tampa.

The National Guard moved onto Davis Islands on Friday in response to strong storm surge leading to a series of water rescues.

Hillsborough County officials reported 256 calls for service between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, including 103 search and rescue calls leading to more than 500 people being rescued.

Operations have resumed at Tampa International Airport after being suspended early Thursday.

Manatee County

Manatee County officials say coastal areas such as the Town of Longboat Key are dealing with widespread power outages and road blockage.

Evacuation orders on Anna Maria Island have been lifted, but it remains closed, the Holmes Beach Police Department said. Teams are working to determine when it will be safe to return.

The City of Bradenton is urging everyone to conserve water for at least 24-48 hours because storm surge has "severely strained" water treatment systems.

Pasco County

An evacuation order remains in place for all Pasco County residents in Zone A. This also includes everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home, or RV anywhere in Pasco County. It also includes residents in low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

As water levels rose overnight, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shut down portions of U.S. 19 as crews responded to more than 100 water rescue calls. At least 65 people were rescued, PCSO said.

So far, preliminary damage assessments have not been released.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said five people died overnight as a result of Helene.

"It's hard, but we will continue to recover as a community," Perkins said in a news conference Friday.

A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for Zone A, along with all mobile homes. Six emergency shelters are open.

Power outages are widespread, topping 200,000 as of late midday Friday.

Many roadways are inaccessible and several are covered with debris, including Clearwater Memorial Causeway. Officials have cut off access to Gulf beaches and barrier islands until further notice.

The westbound side of the Gandy Bridge and the southbound side of the Howard Frankland Bridge have reopened. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Courtney Campbell Causeway remain closed after high winds forced them to shut down. The Florida Department of Transportation says inspectors must check the bridges before they reopen.

City officials in St. Petersburg said a "significant number of properties" are taking on water as search and rescue efforts continue. So far, 70 people have been rescued, according to Mayor Ken Welch.

Welch said the storm surge caused more flood damage than Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

The Shore Acres neighborhood is among the areas facing devastation, although flooding has begun to recede.

The city also shut down its Northeast Sewer Treatment Plant due to storm surge, with officials urging thousands of people to avoid draining water, taking showers, doing laundry or flushing toilets until further notice.

Polk County

Sheriff Grady Judd said Polk County was largely spared from the severe impacts of Helene. He told FOX 13 the sheriff's office deployed a mobile response unit to the Big Bend region, where Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday night.

Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has closed the North and South Siesta Key Bridges to anyone who is not a resident or business owner. ID is required to be allowed on the island.

Officials are urging everyone not to travel to the barrier islands while crews conduct damage assessments, along with search and recovery missions.

So far, preliminary numbers regarding rescues and damage totals have not been released.

