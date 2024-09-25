Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Helene: Port Tampa Bay closes shipping channels, cruises impacted

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 25, 2024 9:31pm EDT
TAMPA, Fla. - Port Tampa Bay's shipping channels closed Wednesday evening ahead of Hurricane Helene, which is expected to bring impacts to the Tampa Bay area. 

The U.S. Coast Guard set "Port Condition ZULU," which means the possibility of gale force winds could impact maritime operations within 12 hours. Because of this, inbound and outbound vessel traffic at Port Tampa Bay has stopped. 

Landside operations will continue as long as it is safely possible despite the channels closing, officials said. 

LATEST: Hurricane Helene: Hillsborough County updates & information

Hurricane Helene will impact Port Tampa Bay's cruise schedule, and passengers should contact their cruise line directly. Here are the numbers for cruise lines that were scheduled to sail from the port this week: 

  • Carnival Cruise Line – 1-800-764-7419
  • Margaritaville at Sea – 1-800-814-7100
  • Royal Caribbean International – 1-800-256-6649

Port Tampa Bay is working with the National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard and state and local partners to monitor the potential impacts of Hurricane Helene in the Gulf. 

Port officials said they initiated the Port Heavy Weather Advisory Group, which will closely monitor impacts on the port and waterways as the storm passes by. They'll also communicate with the U.S. Coast Guard and various operators and make recommendations to USCG officials on hurricane port conditions. 

MORE: Tampa International Airport suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Helene

Port officials also said they are working with fuel terminal operators and partners to ensure gas and other fuels move out of the port to consumers as long as possible. Port crews will be working round the clock to reopen Port Tampa Bay as soon as it is safely possible. 

For storm related updates about the port, visit www.porttb.com.

