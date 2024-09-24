Tropical Storm Helene: Hillsborough County updates & information
TAMPA - As Tropical Storm Helene heads toward Florida, here's what people in Hillsborough County need to know.
Hillsborough County Evacuations:
No evacuations have been announced.
Hillsborough County Closings:
City of Tampa offices will be closed on Thursday.
Hillsborough County Shelters:
No shelter openings were announced.
Hillsborough County Sandbags:
Hillsborough County is providing sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding.
The sandbags will be available to the public starting from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the following four locations:
- Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619
Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.
Tampa
Several sandbag distribution sites will be open in Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Himes Ave Complex, 4501 South Himes Avenue
- Al Barnes Park, 2902 North 32nd Street
- Al Lopez Park, 4810 North Himes Avenue
The sites will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for seniors and people with special needs and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public. On Wednesday, sites will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There's a limit of 10 bags and residents need to bring identification to verify their residence.
Temple Terrace
The City of Temple Terrace is opening a sandbag location ahead of potential Tropical Storm Helene.
- Sports Complex, 10369 US Highway 301.
The location will be open on:
Tuesday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday – 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City officials say residents will have a maximum of 10 sandbags per person and identification is required to verify residency.
Hillsborough County Schools:
Hillsborough County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26, in anticipation of the storm. In addition, all after-school programs, athletics, and extracurricular activities are canceled for this Wednesday and Thursday.
Hillsborough County More Information:
Click here for more information from Hillsborough County Emergency Management.
