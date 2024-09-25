Tampa International Airport suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Helene

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
9
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:05 PM EDT until FRI 9:48 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Tampa International Airport suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 25, 2024 12:36pm EDT
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is suspending operations on Thursday as Florida continues to brace for Hurricane Helene

Officials said all commercial and cargo operations will be suspended beginning at 2 a.m. on Thursday. The airport, including its main terminal and airsides, won't be open to the public and will not be equipped to be used as a shelter for people or vehicles during the storm.  

Hurricane Helene: County-by-county guide

The airport is expected to be closed to the public until it can be checked for damage after the storm passes the Tampa Bay area. They are expecting to reopen on Friday after they assess damages. 

TPA officials and its partners will be preparing the airfield ahead of the suspension to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircrafts before the storm arrives. 

The three other airports managed by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which includes Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive, and Plant City Airports, will also close at 2 a.m. Thursday. 

MORE: Hurricane Helene: Here's what's closed in the Bay Area

Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information and are urged to monitor the weather closely. 

TPA is expected to hold a news conference to give an update ahead of the storm at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. 

