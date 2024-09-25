Tampa International Airport suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa International Airport is suspending operations on Thursday as Florida continues to brace for Hurricane Helene.

Officials said all commercial and cargo operations will be suspended beginning at 2 a.m. on Thursday. The airport, including its main terminal and airsides, won't be open to the public and will not be equipped to be used as a shelter for people or vehicles during the storm.

The airport is expected to be closed to the public until it can be checked for damage after the storm passes the Tampa Bay area. They are expecting to reopen on Friday after they assess damages.

TPA officials and its partners will be preparing the airfield ahead of the suspension to secure jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircrafts before the storm arrives.

The three other airports managed by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, which includes Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive, and Plant City Airports, will also close at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers should contact their airline for the latest flight information and are urged to monitor the weather closely.

TPA is expected to hold a news conference to give an update ahead of the storm at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

